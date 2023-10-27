Posted in: Aquaman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: alto knights, Aquaman 2, aquaman and the lost kingdom, dc studios, robert de niro, warner bros discovery

Aquaman 2 Delayed 2 Days, Robert De Niro's New Film Delayed 9 Months

Warner Bros. Discovery has moved the release date of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom by two days and moved Robert De Niro's new film from February to November 2024.

Warner Bros. Discovery did some release date shifting today. The fall season is looking like it is going to be a bit of a strange one, with the ongoing strike keeping actors from doing any promo for their movies that are trying to win awards. Not to mention, the season is packed with some massive blockbusters as well that will be fighting for the limited amount of money people will have after buying things for their loved ones during a recession. So, this holiday season is looking like it might be rough. Maybe that's why, according to Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to delay Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom all of two days from December 20th to December 22nd. The studio has three massive movies coming out on top of one another, with Wonka on December 15th and The Color Purple on December 25th. By moving Aquaman, they have given the film a little more room to get an audience between those two musicals, but the chances of all three of those movies doing well by the time the December dust settles is slim.

It wasn't just Aquaman that was delayed today, but a new film with Robert De Niro is also being moved from a release date where things are often left to die to prime time. The film is also getting a title change from Wise Guys to Alto Knights, which is "named after the famed New York social club. The period gangster drama sees the star [De Niro] take on two roles — Italian American crime bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello — and reunites him with filmmaker Barry Levinson," says Variety. The film is moving from February 2nd, 2024, to November 14th, 2024. That is prime time for releases and for awards season, so maybe Warner Bros. Discovery thinks they have another De Niro winner on its hands.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan, and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to open in theaters internationally beginning December 20th, 2023, and in North America on December 22nd, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!