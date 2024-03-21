Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The First Teaser Trailer Is Finally Here

The first teaser trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been released. The long-awaited sequel will hit theaters on September 6th.

Trailer debuted as a surprise with "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" screenings.

The original creative duo, Tim Burton and Michael Keaton, return for the sequel.

Supporting cast includes Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and Jenna Ortega.

We knew it was only a matter of time. Reports started coming out late last night that people who went to see Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire were getting the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer as a surprise treat. It seemed logical that Friday would be the time to drop the trailer since we got the first look the other day. This is one of those films that has been hanging out in varying forms of rumors and development hell that we might have to admit that it's a real thing that is actually happening. People expecting to see more than this teaser trailer should probably hold their horses for a few months. This movie does come out in September so don't expect any huge marketing pushes until we are a little further into the summer.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice.

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt$ Creek, Corpse Bride) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity's Gate).

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO® Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film's producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper, and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith, and David Katzenberg executive producing.

A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024, nationwide and internationally beginning 4 September 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

