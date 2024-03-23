Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: beetlejuice, beetlejuice 2, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, film, michael keaton, Warner Bros

Beetlejuice's Back Story Will Be Explored in the Upcoming Sequel

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton recently hyped up the sequel and suggested that we'll get to explore parts of the character's history.

A few years ago, fans of the 1988 film Beetlejuice had little to no expectations about a potential sequel being developed. Considering that the highly anticipated film had been discussed and shelved for decades, they didn't technically have a reason to feel anything other than consistent disappointment anyway. Yet, in just a few months, we'll finally get to witness a proper Beetlejuice sequel featuring an all-star cast and the return of the titular character for even more mayhem. Yes, Beetlejuice is almost back!

Michael Keaton Suggests We'll Uncover Pieces of Beetlejuice History in the Sequel

During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton discussed the sequel to the popular film and his character's unique history, which will be explored soon enough. Keaton reveals, "The great thing about playing Beetlejuice is that clichéd thing, you never make the statement, 'Well, my character wouldn't do that.' He'd do anything, which was so tremendous to play. However, in the second one, which I'm telling you is so good, [Tim Burton] lays this idea on me. Admittedly, I kind of went, 'Oh, okay. I don't know, good luck with that.' So there is a kind of backstory, which is kind of a surprise for everyone."

Knowing that the next film will incorporate several returning key players suggests that this won't be dedicated to rehashing any of the standard introductory content from the first movie. So, the next logical step would be to unveil details about the iconic character that have yet to be explored. However, regardless of Burton's route with Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, we have complete faith that the film will involve some fun twists and turns along the way.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, and Monica Bellucci, will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024. What are your thoughts about the Burton-led sequel?

