Michael Keaton Says Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a "Beautiful" Film

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton describes the upcoming sequel to the Tim Burton film as both "beautiful," and "exciting."

Article Summary Michael Keaton praises 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' for its beauty and emotional depth.

'Beetlejuice' sequel excitement rekindled with Warner Bros. and director Tim Burton onboard.

Cast member Jenna Ortega teases a visually stunning experience in the upcoming film.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' set for a 2024 release, stars Keaton, O'Hara, Theroux, and more.

In 1988, the fantasy horror comedy genre concoction Beetlejuice (by director Tim Burton) was released theatrically, earning a generally positive reception from critics and just over $70 million during its run. Then, within the next few years, the film eventually expanded its popularity through rentals, home video sales, and extensive merchandising, sharing Burton's vision decades after its initial release.

Sure enough, the film also sparked sequel conversations as far back as 1990 (Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian) and again in 2012, which seemed more tangible than ever until eventually being shelved in 2019. Despite that, the film wouldn't actually gain any traction again until 2022, through Warner Bros. and Plan B Entertainment, before eventually getting Burton interested in revisiting the story for one more chapter. All these years later, we're extremely close to the film's release (all things considered), and the actor attached to the titular character is giving us high hopes for the sequel.

Michael Keaton Expresses His Love for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

When Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton spoke to MovieWeb about the upcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, he divulged, "It is really good. And beautiful. Beautiful, you know, physically. You know what I mean? The other one was so fun and exciting visually. It's all that, but really kind of beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn't ready for that, you know. Yeah, it's great. It's great, and the cast, I mean, [Catherine O'Hara], if you thought she was funny last time, double it. She's so funny, and Justin Theroux is like, I mean, come on."

Not too long ago, star Jenna Ortega also shared her appreciation for the film and teased that there's much to look forward to — so at least we know its cast enjoyed the process! Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring Keaton, O'Hara, Theroux, Ortega, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, and Monica Bellucci, will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024.

Are you excited for more Beetlejuice from the mind of Burton?

