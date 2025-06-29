Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged:

Ralph Fiennes on Stepping into The Hunger Games Franchise as Snow

Ralph Fiennes shares his thoughts on stepping into The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as President Snow after Donald Sutherland.

More than a decade after The Hunger Games first captivated audiences with its searing dystopian vision, the franchise is once again gaining momentum. Because, with the confirmation that another film is coming, titled The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Lionsgate is officially set to revisit Panem during one of its darkest and most pivotal moments—the 50th Hunger Games, better known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The prequel also follows in the footsteps of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which reignited fan interest and proved there's still plenty of story to tell in Suzanne Collins' richly imagined world. And from what we know, this next chapter brings new actors and familiar characters, with acclaimed actor Ralph Fiennes stepping into the role of President Coriolanus Snow, a key role previously portrayed by the late Donald Sutherland.

Ralph Fiennes Shares His Admiration for Donald Sutherland's Performance in The Hunger Games

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fiennes acknowledged the significance of inheriting such a memorable character, explaining, "Look, I'm a Donald Sutherland fan." He continues, "I'm not going to try and be Donald Sutherland, because no one can be him. But I think the character he created is very complex… The complexity of that psychology, I hope I can echo in some way."

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will chronicle the events of the 50th Hunger Games with a Haymitch-centric tale. Though the film is expected to explore not only the brutal spectacle itself, but the increasingly authoritarian grip Snow holds on the Capitol and beyond. Fortunately, for fans of Sutherland's portrayal of Snow, Fiennes' thoughtful approach to the character implies that we'll be getting a compelling blend of reverence and reinvention—honoring what came before, while steering the story into new, shadowy terrain.

With The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping coming soon, the flames of The Hunger Games franchise are clearly far from extinguished. The Lionsgate film is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 20, 2026. Will you be watching this high-stakes return to a bloody Panem?

