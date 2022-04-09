Brie Larson Has Joined the Cast of Fast & Furious 10

The Fast and Furious series continues to chug along as one of the more fascinating ongoing franchises that no one ever expected would be as big as it was. Despite the pandemic, the 9th movie came out last summer and brought in over $700 million at the worldwide box office. It was one of the first movies that made people think that things were starting to turn around when it came to the movies, and while things still aren't as good as they once were, it is apparent that there is still very much a demand for these movies. That's why we're getting two more, both directed by Justin Lin, set to come out on May 19, 2023, and 2024 respectively.

Recently, star Vin Diesel tried to court Dwayne Johnson back since the two of them had a very public falling out. That didn't exactly go as Diesel planned since Johnson basically told him that it wasn't ever going to happen, so the Fast team has moved on to find someone else to fill those rather large shoes, and they brought on Jason Momoa. Last month, they brought on another DC star with Daniela Melchior, but now they are drawing from another cinematic universe. Franchise star Vin Diesel took to Instagram tonight to announce that Captain Marvel and Academy-award-winning actress Brie Larson has also joined the cast.

Diesel posted a picture of himself with Larson with a nice long caption that announced her joining the cast of Fast & Furious 10 that read: "Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self "that's captain Marvel". Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for.

Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."

As far as story points for these next two movies go, those details aren't being shared with the press at this time, but the people who love this series will probably love it until the end, and Fast & Furious 10 likely won't be any different. As for people just trying to get into it? Maybe start with the fifth one and just go from there. The series peaks with the sixth one, but they are all competent and entertaining if nothing else. And if you're someone who is a sucker for found family dynamics like I am? Well, it's always good to see "the family you choose" as a fundamental part of a massive blockbuster series being the text and not the subtext.