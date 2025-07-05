Posted in: Adult Swim, Anime, TV | Tagged: rooster fighter

Rooster Fighter Trailer: Ready to Save the "Clucking" Day Next Spring

Set to hit screens in Spring 2026, here's the official trailer and new poster for the anime adaptation of Shū Sakuratan's Rooster Fighter.

While we're sure there are a dozen different ways to describe Keiji, being an ordinary rooster would definitely not be one of them. What he is, though, is humanity's greatest defender. Though his opponents may be ten stories tall, that's nothing compared to just how big Keiji's stout heart is – especially when he unleashes his fearsome battle cry—"Cock-a-Doodle-Doo!" Written and illustrated by Shū Sakuratani and serialized in Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex manga website since December 2020, Rooster Fighter jumped to the top of our list of eagerly anticipated anime series adaptations when it was first announced in Summer 2024. Set to hit Adult Swim here in the U.S., fans were treated to the official trailer and key art poster during this weekend's Anime Expo 2025. In addition, the voice cast for the upcoming anime was updated to now include Kenta Miyake as Keiji, Mariko Honda as Elizabeth, Shiori Izawa as Piyoko, Tomohiro Ono as Keisuke, and Mitsuaki Kanuka as Morio.

Here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released last year, with Rooster Fighter set to start hitting screens in Spring 2026:

"'Rooster Fighter' is finally being made into an anime! Ever since becoming a manga artist, my biggest goal was to have my work adapted into an anime. So, I can't tell you how happy I am to see my dream come true!" Sakuratani shared in a statement when news of the anime was first announced last summer. "This is all thanks to my readers' continued support and Hero's and VIZ Media's contributions. I extend my gratitude to all of you. I believe 'Rooster Fighter' is very blessed. We have the best director, the best writer, the best production staff, and the best voice actors, all working together to create the best anime. As the original creator, I am ecstatic! I can't wait to see Keiji and the gang come to life on TV. I hope that everyone out there will enjoy this anime where chickens take center stage!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!