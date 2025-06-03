Posted in: Exclusive, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina

Ballerina: Ana de Armas Shares Her Favorite Unconventional Weapons

Eve has to improvise quite a bit in Ballerina, which means some unconventional weapons, and star Ana de Armas shared her favorites.

When we meet Eve, played by Ana de Armas in Ballerina, she's not exactly a master assassin. In fact, she might be a badass, but she's also a little wet behind the ears, and she might be getting in over her head. The fights that Eve finds herself in aren't exactly slick gun fights filled with lots of perfect head shots; she has to improvise a lot, and that means some seriously unconventional weapons. We got the chance to speak to de Armas and had to know what her favorite unconventional weapon was.

"Oh my God, it's hard to pick one, but I loved putting the gun and the knife together," de Armas replied. She is referring to a scene in Ballerina that is briefly seen in the video above, where Eve tapes a knife to the bottom of her gun. It's an awesome moment, and de Armas agreed.

"It's so cool. You could see her thinking, I'm running out of ammo. What do I do to have more than one thing?" de Armas replied. "And I loved the ice skates." The ice skates she refers to are in a scene that's been shared, at least partially online, so if you're curious about what she is talking about, you can check it out. "It was really original," she continued. "It was a really hard scene to shoot because they're freaking heavy. Going at these guys with the ice gates was really challenging, but it was so original. We actually were fighting on top of real ice. We were on top of an iced lake, a frozen lake. So we were actually slipping through, which was an added challenge to the scene. And it was like, yeah, this would happen in real life."

There was one more, but it wasn't so much how unconventional it was, but maybe how much mileage they managed to get out of it. "And then, of course, I have to go with the flamethrower just because [of] how crazy that is," de Armas finished. Lionsgate gave the crew of Ballerina a budget for a flamethrower, and boy, did they make sure every dollar of it is on screen. You can check out our full interview with de Armas later this week.

Ballerina Is The First Big-Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, where the only real notable thing about it leading up to its 2o14 release was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning, because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with, on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina would be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes Ana de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne.

A brief summary has been released: "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." The John Wick universe officially expands on June 6, 2025, with the release of Ballerina. Another television show was greenlit back in August 2024, and the casting for the Caine spin-off film has started to drop. We got the confirmation of Chapter 5 and the animated prequel very recently, but it's unclear how far along either project is.

