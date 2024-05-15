Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: chris hemsworth, furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga, thor

Chris Hemsworth Has A Problem With Marvel Actors Who Bash The MCU

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Chris Hemsworth has a real problem when actors in Marvel movies start bashing superheroes and Marvel films.

Article Summary Chris Hemsworth criticizes actors who bash Marvel after joining and failing in it.

Hemsworth reflects on his soap opera roots, valuing humility in the industry.

He relates his pivot to 'Furiosa' as a needed artistic challenge beyond Thor.

Despite challenges, Hemsworth refrains from disowning the superhero genre.

There is something to be said about remembering where you came from and remaining humble when working in an industry perceived as one for the wealthy. When the reality is that most actors don't make much money at all, we all remember the strikes last year; the ones that make a lot of money tend to make a lot of money, and those are the ones that people will focus on. When you're making a ton of money, there is also a level of remaining at least somewhat grateful and humbled that you have to maintain, or the public will go all "eat the rich" on you. On the other side of the coin, we have the ever-changing tide of superhero movies and their cultural impact, for good and for ill. While plenty has been said about directors who bash superhero movies, some actors have been in these movies that have turned around and said some so-nice things. For Chris Hemsworth, who broke into mainstream success with the Thor movies and is looking to evolve his career with the upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, those Marvel actors who bash Marvel movies are the ones he has a problem with, as he explained in a recent interview with The Times.

"Nah. It's, like, 'They're films that are successful — put me in one. Oh, mine didn't work? I'll bash them.'" He pauses. "Look, I grew up on a soap opera. And it used to bother me when actors would later talk about the show with guilt or shame. Humility goes a long way. One of the older actors on Home and Away said, 'We don't get paid to make the good lines sound good, but to make the bad ones work.' That stuck with me. But hey, it's all a lesson. And if I ever went back to [Thor], I'd wonder how we could change it again. But there is a superhero curse in the sense you get pigeonholed, and I've felt a little hamstrung with what I could do, so desperately wanted something to scare the shit out of me. And Furiosa did."

Hemsworth's correlation to soap operas is fascinating because, unless you watch those shows, you probably have no idea how many of your favorite actors got their start or did a lot of work on soaps. It also seems like the most vocal people are the ones who just so happen to appear in films that aren't critically acclaimed or don't do amazing at the box office. It does sound like, from all of the interviews Hemsworth has been doing for Furiosa, he seems ready to move on from the superhero game, at least right now. Everyone likes a nice, big paycheck, but when you get to a certain level of fame, you don't have to worry as much about the paycheck and can take a step back to focus on projects that challenge you as an artist. Hemsworth might have had his issues with his time with Marvel, but he made sure that he didn't turn on the entire genre when his last movie didn't do well.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

