CinemaCon 2021: Join Us For Our Universal/Focus Presentation Liveblog

CinemaCon is the convention for theater owners and the last time they had an event was in March of 2019. The tone of that convention was very "we don't need to worry about VOD, streaming isn't a problem, it'll be fine," as we went into the release of Avengers: Endgame being one of the biggest movies of all time. This time, it's going to be a very different sounding convention as theaters have been forced to deal with streaming, PVOD, and everything else with the pandemic. We'll have to see how this one turns out. Now we're onto the last presentation of day three, which is a 90-minute [supposedly] presentation Universal Pictures and Focus Features.

There are a bunch of movies that could be really interesting. Right now, Universal has some big ones coming out very soon, so there is a good chance that we're going to see something from Dear Evan Hansen and Halloween Kills. The last we heard was that Halloween Kills is coming out in October, and there isn't any debate up for that. Or at least that was the last we heard anyway. Dear Evan Hansen is the first big musical of the year, and while the stage play was massive, there aren't any promises that this one will hit as well. Sing 2 is the big December movie which could be big. As for Focus, they have a whole pile of really interesting movies on the way, including the new movie written and directed by Paul Schrader. It stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe called The Card Counter. They also have Last Night in Soho, which needs to be in front of my eyes immediately. Finally, Blue Bayou has had a presence here on the show floor. It is written and directed by Justin Chon. The film stars Chon, Alicia Vikander, Mark O'Brien, Linh Dan Pham, Sydney Kowalske, Vondie Curtis-Hall, and Emory Cohen. Join us for a liveblog of the CinemaCon presentation, but you might have to refresh the page to see the liveblog. Drop into the comments of the liveblog and tell us what Universal and/or Focus movie coming out this year you're the most excited about.