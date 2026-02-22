Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary: Prime Member Early Screenings, 5 New Posters

Tickets for the Prime Early Screenings of Project Hail Mary, which will take place on March 16th, are now on sale. Plus five new posters.

Article Summary Prime Early Screenings for Project Hail Mary set for March 16 at 7 PM local time, tickets now on sale.

Amazon MGM Studios aims for blockbuster success with Project Hail Mary in a variety of premium formats.

Fans can expect an immersive theatrical experience, with five exclusive posters highlighting unique formats.

Advance ticket sales available for Project Hail Mary ahead of its official theatrical release on March 20, 2026.

Amazon MGM Studios is continuing its big swing in 2026 for theatrical releases, and while they haven't had that big moment yet, they are very much still going for it, and Project Hail Mary has the chance to be that movie. The film is set to screen in a bunch of different specialized formats, so no matter what kind of theatrical experience you want from your movie-going experience, you're getting it from Project Hail Mary. There has also been a ton of buzz and fan excitement for this one, even if the trailers have been giving away a lot of plot points, so if you want to see the movie four days before everyone else, there are going to be Prime Early Screenings, which will be held on March 16, 7 PM local time.

Depending on the theaters in your area, it will determine which early access screening you'll get. Regular tickers for Project Hail Mary are also on sale, and we also got five posters spotlighting the different formats in which the film will be released. If you listen carefully, you can hear me raging because there isn't a theater that can show 70MM in my state, and it's still soul-crushing.

Project Hail Mary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. It will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026

