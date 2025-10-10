Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: a nightmare on elm street, blumhouse, Friday the 13th, jason blum, Jason Universe

Blumhouse Wants To Make Freddy And Jason Movies More Than Anything

Jason Blum "calls daily" on getting the rights to make the next Jason Voorhees or Freddy Krueger film, and bring the slashers back.

Blumhouse has been on one heck of a cold streak at the box office for the last 18 months or so, but all of that is about to change. In two weeks, they will release Black Phone 2, and early buzz suggests they have made a darker and better film than the first one. After that, they will release one of the most anticipated sequels of the year, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, in December. In a new chat with Variety, head honcho Jason Blum alludes to two more white whale franchises he wants to tackle in horror if they will let him, and they just so happen to be the two longest-dormant slasher franchises around, A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th.

Blumhouse Might Be The Only Ones Who Can Bring These Slashers Back

When asked what Blumhouse's "white whales" are in the horror space, he answered: "Friday the 13th" and Freddy Krueger. He has said in the past that he would like a stab at both, but I have heard him say many times he would love to do a Freddy movie. When pressed further about the rights being locked up somewhere else, he said this: "We're always haggling. I make a run at them every day. I will never give up the quest. And if they make one without me, I'll chase the next movie."

Blumhouse has clearly made a run at the slasher genre a few times and has had significant success reviving a dead legacy franchise with Halloween. David Gordon Green's trilogy made over $500 million worldwide. Why haven't the people over at the new Jason Universe company already jumped at the chance to partner with them? That seems like the biggest lay-up ever. Freddy is different; that is a harrowing story to crack and modernize, especially without Robert Englund. At this point, both franchises have been dormant for over 15 years. That is way too long, and if anyone could bring them back, it is Jason Blum.

