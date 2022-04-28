CinemaCon 2022: Paramount Pictures Liveblog [A Very Brief One]

Last August, the movie theater industry descended on a very, very warm Las Vegas four months later than the usual time that CinemaCon usually happens. A convention hosted by the National Association for Thearter Owners, this con allows for studios to show off what movies they are going to be bringing to the big screen this year and the trade show shows off all of the new forms of seats to candy to everything else for the theater owners of the world. Last year, there was a lot of talk about the fact that theaters needed to confront the streaming problem a lot sooner than anyone thought they were going to have to. Less than a year later, it looks like things have been turning around, even if they aren't back to where they were. We here at Bleeding Cool like to liveblog the presentations, and today, we have a very brief liveblog from Paramount Pictures.

And we say this is a very brief liveblog for a reason. We know that Paramount Pictures will do some sort of presentation today, and it isn't going to be very long either. They might show one or two movies before they decide to screen all of Top Gun: Maverick for the audience. We don't know what movies they are going to show, but Mission: Impossible could happen, and they just dated Dungeons & Dragons as well. So after the liveblog ends and the movie starts, we'll be jumping out of this post, but after the movie ends, this post will be updated with our social reactions to the movie as the social embargo will be dropped.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris. It will be released on May 27, 2022.

Paramount Pictures Liveblog

