Transformers One: New Trailer, Posters, Images Tease Origin Stories

Paramount Pictures has released the second trailer, two posters, and a bunch of images for Transformers One following its SDCC panel.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures drops second trailer, posters, and new images for Transformers One post-SDCC panel.

New trailer provides more plot details, teasing a fresh take on the Transformers franchise.

Early screenings at Annecy and fan event in LA receive highly positive reactions, elevating expectations.

With a stellar voice cast and unique animation, Paramount aims for another hit when Transformers One releases.

Paramount Pictures has released the second trailer for Transformers One following a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Paramount has been turning up to kick off SDCC on Thursdays in Hall H for a couple of years now with panels for films like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, both of which were freaking awesome, so we're going to see if they get a hat trick with this one. The new trailer gives us a much better idea of what the plot is going to be. We got a new poster yesterday, and we also got a look at the poster the people in Hall H got along with a nice little pile of images.

We got to see some footage from Transformers One back in April during the Paramount Pictures CinemaCon presentation, and it was apparent this would be a departure from what people have seen from this franchise in the last decade or so. Not long after, the first teaser trailer made its way online, and saying it was divisive would be an understatement. The anger didn't last too long, though; people seemed to forget or move on rather quickly. One studio that wasn't keen on going toe-to-toe with the Transformers was Dreamworks, as this film and The Wild Robot initially opened opposite each other. However, The Wild Robot delayed its release by a week, so there is a bit of space between them.

An incomplete version of the film was screened at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June, and the reactions were very different this time. Things were very positive this time, and it even won a standing ovation. There was an early fan screening in LA on July 23rd and all of the reactions from that have also been extremely positive, from fans and critics who were in the area. So far, animation is having a good year, and Dreamworks and Disney Animation have two very promising films lined up. It would be nice to see Paramount and their animation studios get a win as well. Animation is a genre that seems to do its best when everyone is thriving.

Transformers One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. Josh Cooley will direct it, and the film will be released on September 20, 2024.

