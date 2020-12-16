X-Men Origins Wolverine: Scott Adkins on Deadpool, Dr. Strange Regrets

If there's one person who wished things took a different turn in the X-Men franchise, it would be Scott Adkins. While promoting his upcoming film The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, the actor spoke to the Illuminerdi about the dreaded final form Deadpool took in X-Men Origins: Wolverine's (2009) climactic battle. While Ryan Reynolds played Wade Wilson at the beginning of the film, Adkins played his alter ego with his mouth sewn shut mixed with powers of other mutants against Wolverine (Hugh Jackman. When Adkins first saw the design of Weapon XI, he had his doubts.

Scott Adkins' X-Men Origins: Wolverine Grievance

"Well, me and Ryan never really interacted on set…When I got the role and went down, I was excited," Adkins said. "I was fully expecting to see the entire Deadpool costume and all that. When they brought me in, and I saw the concept art of the mouth sewn shut and the laser eyes and the claws that pop out…I thought, 'This isn't going to work.' (Laughs)" While the actor wasn't angry, the character did end up losing his head quite literally. Reynolds, who was able to revitalize his superhero character playing both sides of Deadpool in the 2016 self-titled reboot and its 2018 sequel, addressed his two biggest superhero regrets on more than one occasion, which helped develop a rivalry with Jackman, himself. The Canadian actor on numerous occasions throughout both films referred to the ill-fated 2009 film and his turn as Hal Jordan in the 2011 CG-laden Green Lantern. In Deadpool 2 prior to the credits, the Merc with the Mouth took Cable's (Josh Brolin) time machine to undo "past wrongs" from saving Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), killing his 2009 Origins counterpart revealed at the end of the film, and the "actor" himself after picking up a script for Green Lantern.

"I wish Ryan [Reynolds] would have called me up for Deadpool 2… You know that bit at the end where he goes back [to X-Men Origins: Wolverine]…He could have killed me in the end. After all, it was my fault," Adkins said with a laugh. The actor did have another regret taking up the role of Lucian, a worshiper of Dormammu in Doctor Strange (2016). "That is one role that I regret taking…I wish I would have held out and not taken the role because now I feel I've blown my chance to be in the Marvel universe." Not that other Marvel Cinematic Universe actors like Alfre Woodard or Chris Evans hadn't played multiple Marvel roles before. The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud comes to digital on December 18.