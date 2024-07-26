Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: king spawn, spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane Says That King Spawn Is Reportedly A Working Title

We thought we got a title reveal for the live-action Spawn movie the other day, but it turns out that King Spawn is reportedly a working title.

Article Summary Todd McFarlane confirms that "King Spawn" is just a working title for the upcoming live-action Spawn movie.

McFarlane states the title "King Spawn" signifies a fresh take, distinct from the original Spawn film.

Spawn has faced numerous delays since its 2015 announcement, with changes in cast and scriptwriting teams.

Blumhouse and McFarlane are pushing for a 2025 release, but significant hurdles remain in development.

Did you think we finally got some concrete information about the Spawn movie? How naive of you to believe that! Not really; it seemed like that was what we got the other day when the official Blumhouse X/Twitter account shared a script title page with the title King Spawn on it. Spawn creator Todd McFarlane has said that this year is the "make or break" year for the film, while at the end of 2023, Jason Blum pinky swore that the movie would be coming out in 2025. So when this title appeared, everyone thought we finally had something concrete and maybe even some comics we could look into to speculate what the movie could be about. It turns out we were wrong, and this is another Age of Ultron situation. McFarlane spoke to ComicBook.com and revealed that King Spawn is a working title, and they aren't adapting that run of comics at all.

"It's probably just a working title. I think it's cool. It's strong. The thing is, is that it was a way for us to say that we're not just gonna emulate the past, and he felt by just calling it Spawn plain old Spawn that it would sort of go, oh, this is just a reboot and, and repeat. So I don't know if that would be the final title or whatever. You have to clear things and let go and all those other things. But it was just a way to separate it, to just at least for us internally just to say, hey, this is our version that is different from the one decades ago," McFarlane said.

We speculated in the title reveal post that this could be another Age of Ultron situation, but the fact that it's actually true and this is a working title is the most Spawn movie in the world.

Spawn And The Long Journey Through Development Hell

Methinks it's time for the Spawn movie to join the likes of projects where they do not exist until the final credits roll on the screening, a la Deadpool, Uncharted, or the Halo TV series. For those of you not keeping up, Spawn was launched in 1992 by Todd McFarlane and is probably one of the best examples of 90s comics that aren't drawn by Rob Liefeld. The comic got adapted into a pretty cheesy but not the worst thing in the world movie back in 1997, right before comic book movies started to become a thing again.

In 2015, McFarlane announced his intentions to do another Spawn movie; this time, it would be R-rated and a closer adaptation of the comic books. McFarlane said he would direct and write this movie, which means you could have technically called Spawn an auteur project. Blumhouse signed on to produce, and they also managed to bring on Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner to star. It was supposed to get off the ground in 2019 but never did, and Joker doing numbers at the box office may have renewed interest. In April 2021, Broken City writer Brian Tucker was brought on to work on the screenplay, but all went quiet on the western front for a while. Then, things changed again in October 2022 when it was announced that Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman, and Matthew Mixom were brought on to do the script. If a director is attached, it hasn't been announced, or the ink isn't dry.

