Comic Creators in Deadpool & Wolverine Credits, Including Roy Thomas

The comic book creators named and given "special thanks" in Deadpool & Wolverine credits. And yes that includes Roy Thomas for Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now (I've seen it twice), and if you stay through the credits, you will see more than just the mid-credit footage and the post-credit flashback scene. You will also see the comic book creators who get "special thanks" for their role in creating comic books that inspired many characters and scenes in the movie. And yes, that includes Roy Thomas. There are no spoilers for now, but you may be able to work out characters who appear in the film from the creators listed, so do so at your own spoiler risk.

Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza are credited with Deadpool, and Len Wein, John Romita Sr, Herb Trimpe, and Roy Thomas are credited with Wolverine.

And there are more thanks to Chuck Austen, Kyle Baker, Philip Bond, John Buscema, Sal Buscema, John Byrne, Greg Capullo, Stefano Caselli, Chris Claremont, Dave Cockrum, Tomm Coker, Gene Colan, Alan Davis, Bong Dazo, Steve Dillon, Gerry Duggan, Garth Ennis, Al Ewing, Victor Gischler, Mark Gruenwald, Mike Gustovich, Mike Hawthorne, Joe Kelly, Scott Koblish, Scott Kolins, Adam Kubert, Craig Kyle, Jim Lee, Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, Jean-Marc Lofficier, Randy Lofficier, Bill Mantlo, Ed McGuinness, Steve McNiven, Paco Medina, Mark Millar, Peter Milligan, Stuart Moore, Grant Morrison, Sean Phillips, Whilce Portacio, Brian Posehn, Joe Quinones, Frank Quitely, Paul Ryan, Marc Silvestri, Walter Simonson, Dan Slott, Dann Thomas, Alex Toth, Fred Van Lente, Kev Walker, Daniel Way, Marv Wolfman, Christopher Yost, Frank Miller, Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

The late Len Wein gets a special shoutout, with a credit reading, "The producers would like to recognize Len Wein for the significant contribution to the X-Men." Also thanked in the credits are Truthful Timmy, The Blowjob Queen Of Saskatoon, and Stan Lee's daughter JC Lee.

At the weekend, I might try to break out who is thanked for what in Deadpool & Wolverine, but there's probably a lot of spoilage in that, so let's leave it for now. Previously, Bleeding Cool reported former Marvel EIC Bobbie Chase's Facebook post regarding former Marvel EIC Roy Thomas and his claim to co-creator credit of Wolverine. It has continued not to go down well.

