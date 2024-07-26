Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, lisa kudrow, mira sorvino, romy and michelle's high school reunion

Lisa Kudrow Reacts to a Potential Romy and Michele Sequel Script

Lisa Kudrow shares her thoughts on the current script that's being shared for a Romy and Michele sequel and if she'd like to return.

The fun-spirited 1997 classic Romy and Michele's High School Reunion has enchanted audiences ever since its release. It became a beloved cult classic about youth-forged friendships, timeless displays of immaturity, and a bond that can't (or shouldn't) be broken. Since then, fans, and even several stars associated with the project, have repeatedly expressed interest in exploring another story based on the limitless potential of a reunion backdrop – even though nothing has actually manifested in favor of a second installment so far.

However, recent news of a sequel script hit the internet courtesy of a 2024 interview with actor Alan Cumming, basically revitalizing fans' desires for more. Now, here's what one of the lead actors of the original movie (who would be vital to a potential sequel) had to say about the current iteration of a Romy and Michele sequel script.

Lisa Kudrow Has Read a Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Sequel Script

When asked about the subject of the sequel and a current script being shopped around, original Romy and Michele's High School Reunion star Lisa Kudrow admits that while she's impressed with what she's seen – she's not too certain about the film's actual chances at getting made. Kudrow exclusively explains to ComicBook.com, "I actually have read a script [for a Romy and Michele sequel], but we'll see – nothing's decided." Offering her stance on the actual script itself, Kudrow shares that she's open to moving forward with it, explaining, "I hope [it pans out] – I liked the script!"

With both stars being on board, a completed script, and interest from fans, it feels like it might be time for Disney to bring back the classic comedy for the nostalgia factor alone! Especially given the fact that sequels to other classic titles like Freaky Friday have already been given the green light.

