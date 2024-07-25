Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, january jones

A24 Announces New Horror Film Altar, Including Cast

A new A24 horror film is on the way, titled Alter. Lily Collias, Hudson Behling, January Jones, David Krumholtz, and Kyle MacLachlan star.

Article Summary A24's new horror film "Alter" to star Lily Collias, Hudson Behling, January Jones, David Krumholtz, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Directed by Egor Abramenko and written by Will Soodik, the film is based on a short story by Philip Fracassi.

Plot centers on a young boy's summer, forcing him to grow up faster than imagined, promising A24's signature terror.

Upcoming A24 releases include "Janet Planet," "Sing Sing," "Y2K," "A Different Man," and the highly anticipated "The Front Room."

A24 has announced a new horror film titled Alter. Egor Abramenko will be directing, and the film stars Lily Collias, Hudson Behling, January Jones, David Krumholtz, and Kyle MacLachlan. The film is written by Will Soodik ("Westworld") and based on a short story by Philip Fracassi. A24 does not spill the beans on what the film is actually about, but they did say that it is about "the summer of a young boy, forced to grow up faster than he ever imagined". I am sure since they are the studio involved, it will be quite terrifying. Variety had the news.

A24 Stocking Their Schedule Far In Advance

Alter is yet another theatrical release coming in the next few months from A24, one of the busiest studios in Hollywood. Already this year, they have released films such as Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, I Saw The TV Glow, Tuesday, and Problemista. Other 2024 releases still to come before the end of the year include Annie Baker's Janet Planet, Sing Sing with Colman Domingo, Kyle Mooney comedy Y2K, and A Different Man with Sebastian Stan to name a few. The Front Room, though, stands out and has the potential to make some real noise at the fall box office. It is opening against one of the biggest and most anticipated movies of the year, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, so hopefully, it can hold its own and find an audience.

If there is one thing that A24 is known for, and elevates to new heights on the regular, it is horror. Anyone would love to have that title card before their film, it can only mean good things for a production at this point. More on this one as we learn it.

