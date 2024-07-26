Posted in: Clip, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, sdcc, the crow

The Crow Reveals SDCC Poster, And A New Clip

The first clip and another poster for the Lionsgate remake of The Crow have been released, as the film releases in a month.

Article Summary Lionsgate drops a new action-packed clip and poster for The Crow remake at SDCC, starring Bill Skarsgård.

Bill Skarsgård plays Eric Draven, bringing a modern take to the iconic role in The Crow remake.

Directed by Rupert Sanders, the film promises intense action and a fresh reimagining.

The Crow hits theaters on August 23rd; the new poster and clip hint at a thrilling experience.

The Crow is taking advantage of this weekend's SDCC to release another new poster and the first real clip of action from the remake from Lionsgate. It is violent as all hell, with some pretty nice action and one gloriously uncomfortable gross part at the end. Starring Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven, FKA Twigs, and Danny Huston, it is directed by Rupert Sanders. A lot of ink has been used to tell us that this one will be completely forgettable, but I don't know; that clip was pretty good, and I still have hope.

The Crow Needs Some Momentum

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Here is the new SDCC poster, which is better than the last released one.

Here is Bill about taking over the iconic role of The Crow: "I was a huge fan of the original film growing up as a kid and was so honored to take on the role of Eric Draven. But what really drew me to it was what Rupert Sanders wanted to do with it. He wanted to completely reimagine the story and the character and tailor it toward a modern audience. It's a character I know many revere and have a strong connection to – he is unlike any I've ever taken on before. Working with the remarkably talented FKA Twigs was magical. I felt a responsibility to Eric's story and endeavored to stay true to the spirit of the source material; I can't wait for the world to see the film, and I hope it resonates with audiences as strongly as it did with those of us involved."

The Crow opens in theaters on August 23rd.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!