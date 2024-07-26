Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, Dogpool, sdcc

Mackenzie Cadenhead and Enid Balám Create Dogpool Comic For Marvel

Novelist Mackenzie Cadenhead and artist Enid Balám have created a new Dogpool comic for the Marvel Unlimited Infinity digital service.

Novelist Mackenzie Cadenhead and artist Enid Balám have created a new Dogpool comic for the Marvel Unlimited Infinity digital service. And will see the introduction of both Catpool and Mousepool. And it launched today as part of San Diego Comic-Con and the Next Big Thing panel. "Come on down to Old MacDeadpool's Farm and get to know his favorite furry friends: Dogpool, Catpool and Mousepool! But don't say we didn't warn ya – their bites are worse than their barks."

Well, it would be a shame to waste all that Dogpool love just on a certain movie. Now you get to slobber all over your electronic device as well.

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Friday July 26, 2024 4:15pm – 5:15pm PDT

Room 6DE

This is it, True Believers . . . the one you've been waiting for! Editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, VP of digital media and creative strategy Ryan Penagos (ak.a. Agent M), and other Marvel guests are here for a glimpse into the future of your favorite heroes. The world-shaking ramifications emanating from Blood Hunt will last for years to come, and fans can look no further than this panel for an exclusive glimpse at the new status quo in the wake of the bloodiest Marvel event ever. Plus, attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book! Dogpool Infinity Comic (2024) #1

Published July 26, 2024

Writer Mackenzie Cadenhead

Penciller Enid Balam

"Old MacDeadpool's Farm" Come on down to Old MacDeadpool's Farm and get to know his favorite furry friends: Dogpool, Catpool and Mousepool! But don't say we didn't warn ya – their bites are worse than their barks!

Marvel Unlimited, owned by Marvel Comics, distributes their comic books online, and launched in 2007. It now has more than 30,000 comic book issues in its archive, and launched original series that run every week exclusive to the digital webtoon format. It is probably doing some kind of deal for San Diego Comic-Con weekend if you go looking around the place.

