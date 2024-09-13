Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: constantine 2

Constantine 2 Producer Says He Has A Script In His Inbox Right Now

Transformers One producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura says that the script for Constantine 2 is in his inbox, waiting for him to read it.

We got a small update from Keanu Reeves about Constantine 2 pretty recently, but aside from that, we haven't heard that much about the film. It was rumored for years and officially announced about two years ago. Since then, there have been some sporadic updates, but nothing definitive. However, it sounds like everyone involved wants to make sure they get this right because there were some missteps in the first film, even if people have come around to it as time has gone on. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is currently doing the rounds for Transformers One but was asked about the state of Constantine 2 by ComicBook.com. It sounds like the script, or at least a draft of it, is done.

"You know it's in my inbox right now. Funny enough, I'm too scared to read it, though," he said. "I want it to be good so bad. I probably read it in the next few days. When I get on an airplane."

Constantine 2 Has Been A Long Time Coming

Constantine was released seventeen years ago in 2005 and was part of the second wave of comic book movies becoming mainstream, which helped make the genre as dominant as it is today. While X-Men, Spider-Man, and Blade were the 1-2-3 punch that kicked things off, it was things like Hellboy in 2004, Constantine and Batman Begins in 2005, and X-2 in 2003 that really cemented that foundation. Hellboy and Constantine, doing well, proved that there was an audience beyond superheroes, much in the same way Blade did in 1998. Constantine brought in $230 million worldwide on a budget of $70-$100 million, which is pretty damn solid, and it has garnered an extremely loyal cult following over the years.

People have been begging for a sequel for years, and it has been rumored that one has been in the works for a long time. In September 2022, after over a month of pure chaos at Warner Bros. Discovery, they finally announced that a sequel was in the works. In November 2022, following the shakeups at DC Studios, Francis Lawrence confirmed he was still working on the project, and following the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes a year later in November 2023, he confirmed that Constantine 2 is his focus in the future. However, that was announced before another Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping, but it's unclear whether or not that will throw a wrench in things since Lawrence will be returning to direct that film.

