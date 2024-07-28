Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: constantine, film, keanu reeves, Warner Bros

Keanu Reeves Offers a Hopeful Constantine Sequel Update

The iconic Keanu Reeves recently confirmed that a sequel to Constantine is still coming, and that a script is currently being developed.

Fans of the 2005 cult classic DC film Constantine have been buzzing with excitement as news recently surfaced suggesting that the long-anticipated sequel, Constantine 2, may finally come to fruition after being in development limbo for too long. And after slightly hopeful news that the film was gaining momentum in the fall of last year, it's genuinely nice to know that the potential sequel hasn't been completely forgotten about.

That being said, how it would fit into DC's current cinematic structure remains to be seen, but sometimes you have to accept a minor win, which is precisely what we've gained courtesy of the iconic star who portrayed the titular character.

Keanu Reeves Says a Constantine Sequel is Still Being Developed

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Keanu Reeves was asked about the status of a sequel to the underrated comic book film, with Reeves suggesting that progress has finally been made. He candidly tells the host, "The no's started to become a maybe, which became a kinda yes… and right now waiting on a script." While the film wasn't a massive box office hit at the time of its initial release (earning just over $200 million worldwide), Reeve's career has since risen to unpredictable heights through the John Wick franchise — so there's definitely a strong chance that a Constantine sequel could resonate with modern audiences this time around.

Now, as we eagerly await updates on the script's progress, it is safe to say that the anticipation for Reeves' plausible return as the charismatic demon hunter, John Constantine, continues to grow. So, if they do choose to move forward with an action-packed Constantine 2, what would you like to see adapted or explored in a highly anticipated sequel story? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

