Coyote vs. Acme Finds A New Home At Ketchup Entertainment

Warner Bros. has officially completed the sale of Coyote vs Acme to Ketchup Entertainment.

Coyote vs. Acme has been resurrected or maybe saved from annihilation in a new deal, which was confirmed by Deadline earlier today. Gareth West's distributor-financier Ketchup Entertainment, who also picked up The Day the Earth Blew Up, gained worldwide rights to the film after Warner Bros. decidedly shelving yet another film was a good idea. The deal is "pegged in the $50M range, and the film is expected to get a theatrical release in 2026," so we won't have to wait long for this film to get released.

Gareth West, CEO of Ketchup Entertainment, said today: "We're thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide. Coyote Vs. Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike."

Coyote vs. Acme And Warner Bros.'s Being The Worst

One could say things started all the way back in August 2022 when Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Batgirl, two films that were either very close to finishing production or in post-production, were canceled due to tax purposes. At the time, the backlash was pretty loud [mostly for Batgirl, which is a shame because Scoob! is just as tragic], and you would think executives would learn from their mistakes and wouldn't pull a stunt like that again.

Fast forward to November 2023, and it's apparent no one is learning lessons anymore, as Warner Bros. Discovery shelved Coyote vs. Acme for tax purposes. The reaction was just as loud, and while it sounded like there was a chance the film could end up at another studio or streamer, a massive report released in February 2024 by The Wrap revealed that Warner Bros. went into negotiations in what appeared to be bad faith. Executives who had never seen the final film put the nails in the coffin, and it honestly looked like the film would be lost. Since then, several actors and people who have worked on the film have expressed how upset they are that the film was shelved the way it was.

By mid-March, it was confirmed that Warner Bros. was reportedly looking to sell the film to Gareth West's distributor-financier, Ketchup Entertainment, which also picked up The Day the Earth Blew Up. By the end of the month, it was confirmed that a deal had been secured for Coyote vs. Acme, which somehow made everything with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt (another completed film like Coyote vs. Acme) even worse.

