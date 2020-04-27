Daft Punk Will Score The New Dario Argento Film

Daft Punk, the famous electronic duo, will compose the score for the next Dario Argento film. The crime film, titled Black Glasses, is Argento's first film in eight years. "They are my admirers, they know all my cinema," Argento said about Daft Punk. "They heard from French friends that I was shooting a new film and called me [to say], 'We want to work with you." This will be the first score from the duo since 2010 when they composed the score for Disney's Tron Legacy. They have not released an album since 2013's Random Access Memories, which also won Daft Punk the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Argento revealed the news in an interview with Italian paper Repubblica.

Daft Punk and Argento Will Make Magic Together

"It will be my return to crime films. It's the adventure, in the nocturnal Rome, of a Chinese girl and child. In the second part, the escape takes them into the rocky, bushy countryside of Lazio. [It's] different from the sweetness of the Tuscan valleys, but for me beautiful." This is a complete home run. Argento is a master of suspense and playing with people's expectations and fears, and Daft Punk can come in there and create a score that can cause havoc and chaos to match what is happening on screen. I am actually hard-pressed to think of a better pairing than these two in recent cinema.

It will also just be good to hear new music from them. People like me who were introduced to the electronic scene have The Matrix and Daft Punk to thank for it. While that may make some people mad, that mainstream success they had back in the early 2000s and its impact on the scene cannot be overstated. The Tron soundtrack is one of my favorites of all-time; hopefully, they can make magic again.