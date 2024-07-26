Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: invincible, Invincible Season 4, prime video, robert kirkman

Invincible Renewed For A Forurth Season At Prime Video At SDCC

Invincible has been officially renewed for a fourth season, announced by Robert Kirkman at SDCC this afternoon.

Mark Grayson gets a new costume, showcasing a darker blue and black look from the comic.

Season 3 is on the horizon, with both Seasons 2 and 3 produced simultaneously for a quicker release.

Invincible continues to captivate fans with its intense storylines and top-notch animation.

Invincible has been officially renewed for a fourth season at Prime Video, announced today during SDCC by series creator Robert Kirkman at the panel for the show. During the panel, they showed off the new look for Invincible as he dons his second costume from the comic book, a blue and black version. He is going dark, and we are coming along with him. As someone who has read the comic many times over, this is where I was excited for the show to get to. Variety broke the news from the show.

Invincible Is A Huge Hit

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

Season 3 is coming sooner rather than later as well, as they made both seasons 2 and 3 at the same time. The second season wrapped up its run in April.

