Disney+ Changes Content Warnings on Many of its Classic Movies

Disney is changing the content warning before several of its classic movies on Disney+, such as Dumbo and Peter Pan.

New warnings mention "stereotypes or negative depictions" but lack clarity on specific issues.

Original warnings acknowledged negative portrayals of "peoples or cultures."

DEI changes align with a shift in strategy under recent administration guidelines.

Art is often a product of its time, but that doesn't mean that art is exempt from criticism if it portrays people negatively. When you think about Disney movies that are products of their time, people will often cite Song of the South, which the studio has all but wiped from existence due to its portrayal of minorities. That movie is an example of when it is extremely blatant, but there have been other times when Disney has made some cultural mishaps that were more insidious and when it took time for people to even admit they were problematic. These examples include the crows in Dumbo, the portrayal of Native Americans in Peter Pan, and others.

When these movies made their way to Disney+, a warning was added before the films, providing context about the cultural stereotyping and mistreatment. In a report initially obtained by Axios, in accordance with the new DEI changes brought down by the Trump administration, the language before films like Peter Pan and Dumbo is changing. The warning before the film initially said, "includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of peoples or cultures," while the new warning will read, "This program is presented as originally created and may contain stereotypes or negative depictions."

This difference might not seem like a big deal, but as we all know, language matters. The new warning just says, "stereotypes or negative depictions," to which the response is, "Of what?" What exactly are we talking about here? Removing the words "peoples or cultures" is a way of skirting any sort of accountability that you were wrong in the first place. It's like apologies; you can say "I'm sorry" until you're blue in the face, but if you can't say what you're sorry for and admit fault, the apology is meaningless. Disney saying there are "stereotypes or negative depictions" means nothing if no one is willing to say what exactly is being stereotyped or portrayed negatively.

Variety obtained the full memo sent out to Disney employees, which goes into other DEI changes the company is making now:

Executive Leaders,

For over 100 years, Disney has entertained and inspired generations of families from all walks of life around the world. We create entertainment that appeals to a global audience, and having a workforce that reflects the consumers we serve helps drive our business. With more than 230,000 dedicated employees and Cast Members in more than 40 countries across six continents, Disney has long believed that the rich variety of talents and experiences our employees bring to their work is good for our business and enhances the experience of our global consumers, audiences, and guests.

Creating a welcoming and respectful environment for our employees and guests is core to our company culture and our business. Our values — integrity, creativity, collaboration, community, inclusion — guide our actions and how we treat each other. Today I want to provide an update on how our values are embedded in our leader compensation programs, specifically our Other Performance Factors (OPFs), as well as share some of the work that has been underway to evolve our talent strategy consistent with these values.

Other Performance Factors (OPFs): Beginning this fiscal year, we are adding a new "Talent Strategy" factor to our executive compensation planning. This factor will assess how leaders uphold our company values, incorporate different perspectives to drive business success, cultivate an environment where all employees can thrive, and sustain a robust pipeline to ensure long-term organizational strength. This new factor represents an evolution of important concepts in the former Diversity & Inclusion OPF and will be used alongside our other two OPFs, "Storytelling & Creativity" and "Synergy."

As many of you know, we have spent the last year partnering with stakeholders across the company to discuss the evolution of our strategic framework for advancing our commitment to being welcoming, respectful, and inclusive in how we operate so we are the best place to work. The resulting framework — which we released in December — is designed to align our initiatives with our business goals and company values, centered around four key pillars:

People: We reach and attract the best, most talented people around the world and foster barrier-free talent processes for everyone.Culture: We purposefully champion a culture where everyone belongs and can contribute to our business success.

Market Reach: We create unforgettable stories, experiences, and products that entertain and resonate globally.

Community: We learn from and support under-served communities by establishing and investing in impactful relationships with organizations and business stakeholders.

As we developed this new framework, we looked at ways to enhance our programs and practices to strengthen our workplace environment, in service of our business. While some of you are already familiar with what's new, we wanted to highlight some of the key developments:

New Online Destination: In December, we added our new framework to our corporate Impact website and the Belong hub on MyDisneyToday, with a focus on our above pillars and continued progress. This new framework, rooted in our efforts to enhance our employee experience, marks the evolution of the significant work done with Reimagine Tomorrow and succeeds that branding.

Employee Groups: Last year, we began the process of unifying and streamlining our global enterprise-wide Belonging Employee Resource Groups (BERGs) structure, and rebranded the "B" in BERG from "Business" to "Belonging" to highlight that our employee groups' role is focused on strengthening our employee community and workplace experience.

While this will continue to evolve, what won't change is our commitment to fostering a company culture where everyone belongs and everyone can excel, enabling us to deliver the globally appealing entertainment that drives our business.

Warm regards,

Sonia

