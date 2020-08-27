Disney Drops Another Mulan TV Spot

It's time to bring out the last of the Mulan marketing. Disney is betting at least part of the farm on Mulan as the live-action movie looked like it was going to be one of the biggest movies of the year. It had broad appeal, the reaction to the trailers has been positive, and it looked like Disney would have no trouble making back that $200+ million dollar budget. And then COVID-19 happened and it all got shot to shit for lack of a better way to put it. No one ever thought that Disney would drop Mulan onto streaming because the had such a huge budget to make back but it seems that Disney had other plans for the movie. They announced a premium video-on-demand service for the movie where Disney+ subscribers essentially can buy the movie as long as they keep their subscription for $30. The reaction to this move has been mixed so far with single people feeling like it's way too much money while families seem much more likely to spend the money. It remains to be seen whether or not it'll work. Disney has been dropping a ton of promo for the upcoming movie and they dropped a new TV spot today.

Disney says they are committed to the theatrical experience and releasing Mulan this way is a one-off thing but we're not so sure. If this works Disney could use this model to release more movies that might not have massive box office appeal which would be a good thing for all involved. We'll have to see if this works out.

Summary: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father

Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Yoson An, Xana Tang, Jason Scott Lee, and Ron Yuan. It will stream to Disney+ as a PVOD purchase on September 4th.