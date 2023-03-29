Michael Fassbender And Alicia Vikander Hop Aboard New Thriller Hope Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander have signed on to star in Na Hong-Jin's new film Hope, his first since 2016's The Wailing.

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander have signed on to star in Korean director Na Hong-Jin's new film Hope, his first since 2016's The Wailing. The stars will speak English in the mostly Korean language film. According to Deadline: "The largely Korean-language film will follow the residents of Hopo Port, where a mysterious discovery is made on the outskirts of the remote harbor town. Before long, the residents find themselves in a desperate fight for survival against something they have never encountered before." Fassbender and Vikander decided to star after being impressed with his previous work.

Fassbender & Vikander Should Lend Prestige To This

The Seoul-based production and distribution company Plus M Entertainment and Na's banner, Forged Films, will produce the film. The stars are married in real life, having met on the set of The Light Between Oceans in 2017. "Oftentimes, a person's goodwill can lead to unintended catastrophe simply because of differences in perspective," Na said in a statement announcing the project. "My hope for this film is to cinematically capture that phenomenon in a way that has yet to be seen." The film will begin production now for filming to take place later on this year.

Depending on the production schedule, this film should definitely be one to watch for at next year's Cannes Film Festival. The Wailing made huge waves there, and you are in once you do that once. I feel like I haven't seen Fassbender in anything in ages, though I know that is not true. I guess I got too used to seeing him in X-Men films every two years or so. More on this as production takes off.