First Poster, Trailer, Summary, and Images for The Little Things

The Little Things appears to be the first 2021 movie to hit both theaters and HBO Max next month and it pretty much looks exactly like you would expect a late January movie to look like. It's got a great cast with three Oscar-winners but the story couldn't look more generic if it tried. Then again, a really good cast can elevate generic material a whole bunch and we'll have to see if The Little Things ends up being one of those movies. Warner Bros. has released a trailer, poster, summary, and images from the upcoming movie.

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke's cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke's past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

The Little Things, directed by John Lee Hancock, stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, and Michael Hyatt. It will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on January 29, 2021.