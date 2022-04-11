Godzilla & Kong Cinematic Storyboard Book Now On Kickstarter

Godzilla & Kong: The Cinematic Storyboard Art of Richard Bennett is a new book on Kickstarter that puts the focus on the storyboard artwork from the MonsterVerse films Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla vs. Kong. Bennett is a well-respected storyboard artist who has worked with directors like David Fincher, Christopher Nolan, Brad Bird, JJ Abrams, and countless others. The book features full artwork from the process all the way to some finished images from the films, including deleted sequences as well. The book is presented in a deluxe 11.75" x 8.5" widescreen hardcover coffee table book and features a foreword from Adam Wingard.

A Good Buy For Godzilla or Kong Fans For Sure

"Godzilla & Kong: The Cinematic Storyboard Art of Richard Bennett features storyboard art from the blockbuster hits Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla & Kong: The Cinematic Storyboard Art of Richard Bennett features a selection of the best sequences from these three films, along with full-color stills reflecting the final shots in the film. Special "Unused Scenes" sections give you an unprecedented peek into the making of the films, revealing sequences never before seen. "

"Within these pages, we find the imagination and artistry of Richard Bennett. He brings to life the Kaiju of cinema's yesteryear through the modern retelling of Legendary Pictures' Monsterverse." –Stefan Dechant, Oscar-Nominated Production Designer. Presented in a deluxe 11.75" x 8.5" widescreen hardcover coffee table book, plus featuring an introduction by Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard and afterword by Oscar-Nominated Production Designer Stefan Dechant, this collection is a must for movie buffs, film students, and all Kaiju aficionados."

As of this writing, the book is funded, so it is all about the stretch goals at this point. Go here to get more info and to back the project.