Gracie Gillam is a Spectacularly Unhinged in Superhost

Jason chats with Gracie Gillam, the title character of Superhost, which comes out on VOD, Digital HD, DVD, and Blu-ray on February 1, 2022.

Say the producers:

Directed and written by Brandon Christensen (Z, Still/Born), SUPERHOST stars Sara Canning ("9-1-1", "Nancy Drew"), Osric Chau ("The Flash", "Nancy Drew"), Gracie Gillam ("Z Nation," "Scream Queens"), and Barbara Crampton (Jakob's Wife). The DVD will be available for an SRP of $27.97 and Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.96. In Superhost, Teddy and Claire are travel vloggers who run a channel called "SUPERHOST" where they travel and share their experiences in and around vacation homes, and until recently, had become successful doing it. With a dwindling subscriber count, they find the perfect opportunity to create content that people want to see when they meet Rebecca, the host of their most recent trip. Slowly they start to realize that something isn't right with Rebecca, and as they investigate it further, they unlock a horrifying truth. She doesn't just want a great review, she wants something far worse.

Gillam discusses the work that goes into creating a character as dangerous as Rebecca, providing insight into the actor's process– the result if done right, is an onscreen person who is both entertaining and as full of pathos as she is frightening. She also talks about the filming process during the pandemic– and the stresses it can bring, such as when working with horror icon Barbara Crampton, who turns up as another rental host who may be as deadly as Rebecca. The screen required Gillam to get right up in Crampton's face and yell at her, something that never would have worried anyone pre-pandemic but now raises all kinds of logistical issues.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Castle Talk: Grace Gillam, Star of SUPERHOST (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMtvFLu3Tl0)

Check out the Trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superhost – OFFICIAL TRAILER (https://youtu.be/y_p83R8ccpA)

Jason Henderson hosts the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series editor. The newest volume is Femme Fatales: Horror from Women about Women. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His most recent book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.