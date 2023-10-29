Posted in: Horror, Interview, Movies, Podcasts | Tagged: Aberrance, Baatar Batsukh, Mongolian

First US Theater Released Mongolian Horror Film Aberrance Resonates

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with producers Trevor Doyle and Alexa Khan and director/co-writer Baatar Batsukh of the new film Aberrance, which was released on October 6 in select theaters. Aberrance is the first Mongolian horror film to play in US theaters.

The film stars Selenge Chadraabal, Erkhembayar Ganbat, Yalalt Namsrai, Oyundary Jamsranjav, Badamtsetseg Batmunkh, Bayarsanaa Batchuluun, and Ariunbyamba Sukhee.

In Aberrance, which sparkles with snow and occasional vivid splotches of blood and greenery, follows city dwellers Erkhmee and Selenge as they retreat to an old cabin deep in the Mongolian wilds. Erkhmee wants to provide a space for his artistic wife to work, but they find themselves dealing with the constant intrusions of strange, quizzical neighbors. Before long, violence ratchets up against a gorgeous backdrop.

The director, who spoke in the interview through a translator, offered a directorial intent:

Mongolia is one of the few countries in the world that does not fully exercise its fundamental right to life and health in accordance with the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Sadly. the death toll is sometimes higher than in war-torn countries. Our country ranks high in the list of causes of death in terms of cancer, traffic accidents, and suicides. It shows how cheap the establishment thinks our lives are, it's something as an artist that cuts me deeply. This backdrop of mental illness, coupled with feelings of imprisonment effectively parallel and remind us of the lives many must suffer today in our supposedly free world. In fact, in this society, we have willingly become prisoners of our own thoughts and look for faults externally in a xenophobic wave of fear when the true demons are at our doorsteps and we invite them in.

In the chat, the creators of Aberrance talk about the universality of the themes of the film– country versus city rings true in every country, and so does the fear of what someone might find beyond the city.

