A Brady and a Gidget, Caryn Richman Gets Spooky with The Puppetman

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with former Brady and Gidget Caryn Richman, who plays a key role as a psychic who may be in over her head in the new film The Puppetman on Shudder.

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Caryn Richman, who plays a key role as a psychic who may be in over her head in the new film The Puppetman on Shudder. In the movie, a young lady whose father is in prison for killing her mother believes that the same dark entity that led her father to kill is now stalking her and her friends. The film stars Alyson Gorske and is directed by Brandon Christensen.

Richman has had a career of stunning breadth, from performing in Grease on Broadway to numerous soaps to lading a place in media franchises familiar to most Americans– she played Nora Brady, wife of Greg, in the spinoff Very Brady Christmas and the TV series The Bradys. She also starred in the 1980s TV film Gidget's Summer Reunion and the follow-up sitcom The New Gidget. These are well-remembered by fans of the Malibu surfer girl character whose exploits, as first told in Frederick Kohner's 1957 book Gidget, kicked off the midcentury American surf craze. "I was the seventh actress to play the character," Richman says. "I grew up watching Sally Field play Gidget, and to be asked to step in… oh, my gosh." Unlike the available Gidget's Summer Reunion, the New Gidget series resides in a strange 80s limbo, unreleased recently in the US because of music license issues.

In the chat, Richman talks about how she wound up in a bloody, spooky horror film like The Puppetman– it turns out that Richman was referred for the role by her friend, scream queen and producer Barbara Crampton, who found herself unavailable. It's a nice change of pace. "I don't play the mom who dies right away." She talks about how she feels she's finally seeing more varied roles. The actress also chats about how acting has changed in recent years, with many more projects and most auditions now being done via "self-taping," which became a topic in the current SAG-AFTRA negotiations.

The Puppetman can be found on Shudder. The New Gidget can be found only through semi-legal means, but Gidget's Summer Reunion is on Tubi.

Check out the chat!

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

