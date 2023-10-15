Posted in: BC Network, Horror, Interview, Movies, New Line Cinema, Podcasts | Tagged: Bell Book and Candle, nightmare on elm street, Sara Risher

Sara Risher On How A Nightmare on Elm Street Almost Didn't Happen

On this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with movie producer Sara Risher about bringing A Nightmare on Elm Street into being-- and plans for a new Bell, Book and Candle.

On this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with movie producer Sara Risher of Chick Flick Productions. Ms. Risher was President of Production at New Line Cinema for over fifteen years, where she supervised the development and production of over 50 films, including the House Party, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and A Nightmare on Elm Street series, John Water's Hairspray and Polyester, Menace II Society, Pump Up the Volume, The Rapture, Wide Sargasso Sea, Poison Ivy, and Michael Apted's Blink. She was Executive Producer of In Love And War, starring Sandra Bullock and Chris O'Donnell, directed by Lord Richard Attenborough, and Walter Hill's Last Man Standing, starring Bruce Willis. As New Line's Chairman of Production from 1995 – 2002, Ms. Risher was in charge of the corporate overview for the production department during its exciting growth under Time Warner, culminating in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

In the chat, the producer talks about the process of greenlighting A Nightmare on Elm Street and seeing it through. She recounts how Wes Craven's concept was solid but needed a new script– though she's quick to point out that Craven penned the very successful semi-reboot Wes Craven's New Nightmare. She has fun recalling the various effects the team worked out for the 1984 Nightmare, including weird nightmare visions that had to be constructed, such as stairs made of oatmeal and stretchy walls that the face can seemingly poke through. She also recounts how tenuous the path was for that film as, at least once, the project ran out of money, and she pleaded with the cast and crew to stay attached.

Risher also discusses Bell, Book and Candle, a reimagining of the classic 1958 film starring James Stewart and Kim Novak. After wresting control of the remake, which languished at Miramax for years, from the company after Miramax's collapse, Risher is moving forward with a version that sets the action in contemporary London, giving it the feel of Notting Hill with witches.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

