Suitable Flesh Blends Lovecraftian Horror With A Thriller Elements

On this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Joe Lynch, director of the new Lovecraftian erotic horror thriller Suitable Flesh from RLJE Films.

Article Summary "Suitable Flesh" blends Lovecraftian horror with elements of a thriller.

The film is based on Lovecraft’s "The Thing on the Doorstep" and incorporates eroticism.

Director Joe Lynch, with producer Crampton and screenwriter Dennis Paoli, re-imagines the Lovecraft adaptation with a female lead.

"Suitable Flesh" is a homage to 1990s erotic thrillers mixed with elements of demonic horror.

The producers describe the Lovecraft adaptation (based on "The Thing on the Doorstep") thus:

SYNOPSIS: Psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering extreme personality disorder. But it leads her into dark occult danger as she tries to escape a horrific fate. Based on a story by H.P. Lovecraft, Suitable Flesh is directed by Joe Lynch (Mayhem, Creepshow) with screenplay by Dennis Paoli (From Beyond, Re-Animator). The film stars Heather Graham (The Hangover Boogie Nights), Judah Lewis (The Babysitter, I See You), Bruce Davison ("1923," "Ozark"), Johnathon Schaech (Prom Night, That Thing You Do!) and Barbara Crampton (Jakob's Wife, From Beyond, Re-Animator).

Except, as the director talks about in the interview, it's not at all what you're expecting because producer Crampton, director Lynch, and screenwriter Dennis Paoli have re-imagined the Lovecraft movie by centering a female protagonist (Graham as a psychiatrist obsessed with her troubled young patient).

The next step, though, was to turn the film into a near-perfect pastiche of 1990s erotic thrillers a la Sliver, as recently detailed in the fascinating documentary We Kill for Love. In that genre– now essentially lost– characters moved through an overheated world of unhealthy sexual obsession and unwelcome temptations. (Graham's character is married but quickly becoming addicted to her patient.) When asked if this genre-quoting was all deliberate, the director says, "100%." Hollywood has moved away from the erotic thriller genre for unclear reasons (with a few exceptions, such as Adrian Lyne's 2022 Deep Water.) Mostly what has happened is that feature films have grown less erotic while online porn has become more available.

Suitable Flesh is a wonderfully watchable and sexy homage to a lost genre, but with demons.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

