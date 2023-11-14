Posted in: Interview, Movies, Podcasts | Tagged: emile hirsch, Speed Racer, Walden

Walden is a Bloody Deep Character Study of a Vigilante

Director Mick Davis discusses his writing process, revealing he’s written over 300 scripts, pulling Walden together in a matter of weeks.

Emile Hirsch stars as Walden Dean, adding depth to this Southern Gothic tale.

Filmed in Conyers, GA, the setting augments the eerie atmosphere of justice.

Director Davis delves into writing 300 scripts & advises on completing projects.

On this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Mick Davis, director of Walden, a remarkably deep story about a terminally ill court reporter who decides to start killing bad guys. The film was released on November 10th.

The producers describe the film:

Walden Dean is a stenographer, whose mind witnessed all types of injustices in the courtroom. After discovering he has a terminal illness, repressed anger deep within him surfaces – taking justice into his own hands in the most gruesome ways imaginable.

At first glance, Walden sounds like it would be treading ground already well-explored by Dexter and other "kill the bad guys" stories. And yet this vigilante tale is full of surprises, the greatest of which is the character of Walden Dean as played by Emile Hirsch—a tightly-wound, bowtie-wearing Southern gentleman who has turned court stenography into a sort of priestly calling.

In the chat, Davis shares the inspiration behind the film, drawing from his love of classic Southern literature and the idea of a character who takes the law into their own hands. Davis says he knew right away that the story would need to be set in the South to create a Gothic atmosphere and contrast with the fast-paced, busy lives of characters in cities like New York or LA. Davis says that Emile Hirsch, known for his roles in Into the Wild, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Speed Racer, brings humility to his performance of the character that elevates the film beyond genre fare. There's a genuine, complicated idea at the heart of the film that language, as gathered by court reporters, matters, even if no one is paying attention. Walden was filmed in Conyers, a small town outside of Atlanta called Conyers, which provides a unique and quaint backdrop for the vigilante story.

The director also discusses his writing process, revealing he's written over 300 scripts, pulling Walden together in a matter of weeks. He advises hopeful screenwriters to challenge themselves by completing each project before moving on to the next.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

