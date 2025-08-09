Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: film, happy Gilmore, happy gilmore 2, netflix

Happy Gilmore Co-Writer Responds to Questions About a Third Film

Happy Gilmore 2 is a big hit on Netflix, but co-writer Tim Herlihy says a third film hasn't been discussed despite the sequel's surprise success.

It's been nearly 30 years since Adam Sandler first swung his way into pop culture history as Happy Gilmore, the foul-mouthed hockey player-turned-golfing underdog known for a few rage-fueled tantrums. Released in 1996, Happy Gilmore quickly became a cult classic with audiences, cementing Sandler's transition from SNL standout to box office star. The film's absurd comedy, quotable one-liners, and memorable supporting cast, including Christopher McDonald as the smug Shooter McGavin, earned it an enduring spot in comedy canon.

So, when Happy Gilmore 2 dropped on Netflix in July 2025 with little warning and a heavy dose of nostalgia, the Internet generally enjoyed everything it had to offer. The surprise sequel reunited Sandler and McDonald, introduced a new generation of rivals, and rode the streaming wave straight to the top of Netflix's global charts. Within 48 hours, it became the most-watched movie on the platform that week, racking up tens of millions of views and dominating social media feeds. Critics may have been mixed on the film's results, but for fans, the return of Happy was a chaotic gift they didn't exactly know they needed.

Still, despite the massive numbers, a third film isn't exactly in the pipeline—at least not yet.

Happy Gilmore Co-Writer Isn't Thinking About a Third Film (Yet)

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, co-writer Tim Herlihy poured a bit of cold water on the possibility of Happy Gilmore 3.

"[There haven't been conversations] between me and Adam," he said. "I can say we haven't had one discussion about it. I haven't even thought about it in the privacy of my own brain. I'm sure some people in the world are talking about it. Never say never, I guess. We said we'd never do Happy Gilmore 2, and it's currently streaming on Netflix, so you never know."

For now, fans will have to settle for rewatching the original and its unexpected sequel, both available on Netflix. And while a third film may not be teed up anytime soon, in the world of Sandler comedies—where nostalgia, chaos, and comeback stories reign—"never say never" might be all the encouragement some fans need.

