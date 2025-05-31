Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: adam sandler, happy gilmore 2, netflix, tudum

Happy Gilmore 2 Debuts Newest Trailer At Netflix TUDUM Event

The latest trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 was just released during the big Netflix TUDUM event. The sequel will release on July 25.

Article Summary Happy Gilmore 2 drops an exciting new trailer during the Netflix TUDUM event ahead of its big release.

Adam Sandler returns for the long-awaited comedy sequel, premiering July 25 exclusively on Netflix.

The film is expected to dominate Netflix's Top 10, landing the biggest streaming comedy of the summer.

Fans have waited 30 years for a Happy Gilmore sequel, making this a must-watch event for 2024.

Happy Gilmore 2 is releasing on Netflix on July 25, after a 30-year wait for comedy fans. Adam Sandler is back, as well as Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Travis Kelce, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutowsky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Philip Fine Schneider, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Ben Stiller, Blake Clark, Paige Spiranac, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler, and John Daly. It is directed by Kyle Newacheck, who also directed the Sandler Netflix film Murder Mystery. The actor has worked chiefly with the streamer over these last few years, and the two have had great success together. The latest look at the sequel came this evening at the big Netflix TUDUM event in the form of a new trailer. This film is arguably the most anticipated film release of the year for the streamer, and should be a huge success when released, no matter what.

Happy Gilmore 2 Will Rule The Top Ten When Released

Those who are excited for this film must have loved that trailer, even though it took a long time to see what the film actually might be about. I highly doubt anyone is deciding if they want to watch Happy Gilmore 2 based on some intricate plot point. Of all the Sandler comedies from the 90s, this one lends itself to some kind of sequel, and I have to say I am shocked that it took 30 years to get it done and is a license to print money. It does not matter to Netflix; they are not putting this into theaters. They should give it a two-week run and rake in the cash. I would be interested to see how much business this takes away from the opening weekend of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as they will both debut on the same weekend.

