Haunted Mansion: 4 New HQ Images And 1 BTS Image Released

We have four new images and a new behind-the-scenes image from the upcoming Haunted Mansion. It will be released on July 28th.

July is a packed month with tons of major releases, but Disney is looking to sneak one in under the wire. Initially, the studio would have The Marvels competing against the likes of Mission: Impossible, Barbie, and Oppenheimer, but they decided to swap that release date with Haunted Mansion. So far, the marketing for Haunted Mansion has been a bit low-key, but Disney still has two big releases coming out between now and then [Elemental, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny]. So expect things to kick off once July gets here. For now, we have some new images, including a look at Leota's costume, which looks insane, and a behind-the-scenes image.

The ride has always been a mix of lighthearted humor and a much darker tone, and it does look like the Haunted Mansion movie is also trying to walk that line. The ride did so by essentially slicing the ride in half and having one half scarier and the other side lighter. That is evident in the humor we see on screen, but some of the designs of the ghosts that this trailer is teasing show off that this could be genuinely scary for young kids.

Haunted Mansion: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

Disney's comically creepy adventure Haunted Mansion will appear in theaters on July 28. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Justin Simien, the film features an all-star ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film's producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

