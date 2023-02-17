First Poster For The Marvels Released As Release Date Shifts Marvel has released the first poster for The Marvels and also shifted the release date to November 10th. Haunted Mansion has also moved to July 28th.

Marvel dropped a bit of a curve ball on us this morning. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out today, and the reactions from critics haven't been great, but it's still a little too early to see how the fan reaction will end up panning out in the end. However, that doesn't mean Marvel isn't going to look ahead. The thing about this machine is that it's really too well-oiled to stutter just because people or critics or both don't like a movie. There were rumors we were supposed to get the first teaser for The Marvels on Sunday, but that didn't pan out, but today we did something and that is a poster and a shiny new release date. The poster features our three leading ladies with the logline "Higher. Further. Faster. Together." on it. Disney also sent out a release stating that the release date for The Marvels has shifted from July 28th to November 10th. Disney also moved Haunted Mansion two weeks from August 8th to July 28th, taking the old release date held by The Marvels.

When it comes to competition for these two films, The Marvels will have to contend with an already packed fall season, so we'll have to see how that ends up working for them. Still, its biggest direct competition will be Dune: Part Two on November 3rd and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Trolls 3 on November 17th. Haunted Mansion will have it even harder; while August is a little lighter until the middle of the month, on July 14th is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One, and on July 21st is Oppenheimer and Barbie. Those are some big titles to contend with for Haunted Mansion, and it might have to hope for decent returns throughout a slower August than a big splash right out of the gate opening weekend.

The Marvels, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-Joon. It will be released on November 10, 2023.