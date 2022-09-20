Hellraiser Trailer Finally Unleashed, Film Out October 7th On Hulu

Hellraiser finally unleashed its trailer this afternoon. The franchise reimagining, directed by David Bruckner, and written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, is not a remake; as Bruckner told EW last month, "This is not a remake," says the filmmaker. "I just didn't think you could ever remake the original Hellraiser. It's too much its own thing, and it would be, I think, perilous territory for filmmakers because how do you top that? This is a new story in the Hellraiser universe." Jamie Clayton takes up the mantle of Pinhead in this new film, along with some new and familiar Cenobites. Check out the trailer and poster below.

Hellraiser Synopsis

"In Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. A Hulu Original, in association with Spyglass Media Group, the film reunites Director David Bruckner, Screenwriters Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski, Writer/Producer David S. Goyer and Producer Keith Levine, all of whom were teamed on 2020's "The Night House," along with Producers Clive Barker and Marc Toberoff and Executive Producers Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre and Todd Williams. Chris Stone serves as co-producer."

The Hulu film joins a planned series at HBO, but with everything going on over there, who knows where that stands? David Gordon Green, Michael Dougherty, Mark Verheiden, and Clive Barker are all involved in that one. Barker is also a producer for the relaunched Hulu film. Odessa A'zion ("Grand Army," "Mark, Mary, & Some Other People,") will also star, alongside Brandon Flynn ("13 Reasons Why," "Ratched,"), Goran Visnjic ("The Boys," "ER,"), Drew Starkey ("Outer Banks," "Love, Simon,"), Adam Faison ("Everything's Gonna Be Okay," "Into the Dark"), Aoife Hinds ("Normal People," "Anne Boleyn,"), and Hiam Abbass ("Blade Runner 2049," "Succession.").

Hellraiser is out on October 7th on Hulu.