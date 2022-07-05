James Cameron on the Avatar Sequel's Lengthy Runtime

James Cameron isn't exactly known for releasing short films, with successful titles like Avatar and Titanic being more reputable in quality and length. Now, ahead of the sequel to Avatar, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, Cameron is confident that the average moviegoer shouldn't have any complaints about runtime after the complete normalization of binge-watching.

At the time of its original 2009 cinematic release, there really wasn't a wide selection of 162-minute films to enjoy, let alone films that could be deemed as profitable as Avatar. On a massive (and risky) budget of $237 million, Cameron's bold 3D vision went on to attain nearly $3 billion, which also became one of the biggest releases to date. Since its release, there has been a major transition into streaming with longer films or mini-series, so when discussing the idea of runtime, Cameron recently explained to SlashFilm, "I don't want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours … I can almost write this part of the review. 'The agonizingly long three-hour movie…' It's like, give me a f—ing break. I've watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here's the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it's okay to get up and go pee.'

Granted, bathroom breaks for three-hour movies might be a given for many; however, the filmmaker also has choice words for those who don't believe in the potential for Avatar: The Way of Water, noting, "If we did 20 percent or 30 percent less because the market simply doesn't exist anymore, that would be bad." He then adds, "The trolls will have it that nobody gives a s— and they can't remember the characters' names or one damn thing that happened in the movie … Then they see the movie again and go, 'Oh okay, excuse me, let me just shut the f— up right now.' So I'm not worried about that."

Well, there you have it! If you've been hesitant about the runtime or your general Avatar sequel interest, Cameron cleared it up for you.