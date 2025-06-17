Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface

Clayface: Tom Rhys Harries Cast As The Titular Character

The new Clayface movie, written by Mike Flanagan and directed by James Watkins, has cast Tom Rhys Harries as the titular character.

James Gunn confirmed the casting on social media, praising Harries' performance after an extensive search.

Warner Bros. has set a release date for Clayface on September 11, 2026, aiming for a quick production turnaround.

While initial rumors tied Clayface to The Batman Part II, Gunn clarified he will not appear in that sequel.

It seems that things are moving along for the Clayface film. This is one of those DC projects that has gone from zero to a hundred very fast, and they need to get into production sooner rather than later if they want to make that September 2026 release date. Mike Flanagan wrote the script, and James Watkins is set to direct the film. Now we know who is going to be playing our leading man, and that's Tom Rhys Harries. Harries has had roles here and there in a bunch of TV shows and movies you probably watched, but this will be the first time he's really front and center in a project. James Gunn took to social media to confirm the casting, which was also shared by Deadline, and express how impressed they were with Harries.

"After a long and incredibly exhaustive search, we finally have our DCU Clayface in Tom Rhys Harries," Gunn said on X/Twiiter. "Both Matt Reeves and I were just blown away by this guy, and can't wait for you to see this film, directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan."

Clayface Came Out Of Nowhere

We found out that a Clayface movie was reportedly in development with a script by Mike Flanagan late last year, and the early reports said that the project was set to start shooting this year. We don't have any other information about the film, but Flanagan has mentioned Clayface as a possible project he'd like to do. In a now-deleted tweet from 2021, Flanagan said, "Well I've wanted to do a Superman movie since I was a kid, but I would also be really keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a horror/thriller/tragedy." We don't have a director, star, or any other information about the project yet, but things must be moving along behind the scenes because Warner Bros. has given the film a September 11, 2026, release date. The studio had a lot of success in early September, as recently as last year with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Early reports said that Clayface would have some sort of heavy role in The Batman Part II, but Gunn did what he did best and shut that down on social media. He replied to a fan asking if a post about Clayface and Scarecrow having roles in The Batman Part II was true, and he denied it, saying, "Firstly, no. Secondly, couldn't be the case as there hasn't been a first draft of a script." Initially, it seemed like the wording was a little vague, and he could be referring to a script for Clayface, but Gunn later clarified that the script for The Batman Part II was not finished.

