Joker: Folie À Deux – 2 New Character Posters Have Been Released

Two new character posters for Joker: Folie À Deux have been released ahead of its Venice Film Festival debut.

Joker: Folie À Deux will be making its debut during the Venice Film Festival in just a couple of days, and we'll start to get the early reactions from attendees as to whether or not this is a worthy follow-up to the previous film. Right now, the marketing for this film seems to focus mainly on the fact that the characters we'll be meeting are nothing like their comic book counterparts, to the point that the names, makeup, locations, and costumes feel like set dressing and nothing more. We'll have to see if the film ends up being something other than an original story with some DC stuff painted on to make it recognizable. Until then, since the marketing is so focused on telling us what this movie isn't, we still haven't seen a ton of it yet. The Warner Bros. India X/Twitter account shared two new character posters before the Venice debut.

Joker: Folie À Deux: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing, and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant. The film's executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Joint Effort Production, A Film by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux. The film will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on 2 October, 2024.

