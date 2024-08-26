Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world

Jurassic World: Béchir Sylvain Has Been Added To The Cast

Béchir Sylvain has joined the impressive cast of the new Jurassic World film. The movie is set to be released on July 2, 2025.

Filming for the fourth Jurassic World began in June, with more cast reveals expected soon.

Jurassic World: Dominion, released in 2022, grossed over a billion dollars despite poor reviews.

David Koepp and Gareth Edwards are back, promising an all-star line-up for the next Jurassic adventure.

The fourth Jurassic World movie has been filming since June and is probably going to be wrapping up pretty soon, but that doesn't mean they're done announcing new cast members. At the moment, we don't know anything about this film including an actual title or even what timeline the movie exists in. However, it's less than a year away, so news will start coming out before we know it. This franchise has been massive for Universal, even if the last two weren't exactly critically acclaimed. According to Variety, the latest person to join the cast is Béchir Sylvain, who had roles in Black Summer and Diarra From Detroit.

There Are A Billion Reasons Another Jurassic World Isn't A Surprise

It feels like it happened half a lifetime ago, but Jurassic World: Dominion was released in June 2022. While it didn't exactly do well critically at all, commercially, the film did exceptionally well and made over a billion at the worldwide box office. When you crack a billion in a post-COVID world, the reviews matter very little compared to that number. However, even with the billion-dollar box office, the COVID delays in terms of filming really hurt this production, and it seemed like Universal might be moving on. We really shouldn't be surprised that they are not with this franchise because, again, this is the third film in this franchise to gross over a billion dollars at the box office. David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park and its sequel, is reportedly writing this new installment. Director Gareth Edwards is attached to direct. Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono have joined the cast with a July 2, 2025 release date.

