Jurassic World: Dominion Wins Weekend Easily, Top Gun Still Impressive

Jurassic World: Dominion ruled the box office over the weekend, taking in $143.3 million. That is below what we guessed last Sunday by about $30 million, but right in line with what the last film in the series, Fallen Kingdom, opened to in 2018. That was good enough to score the best non-superhero pandemic opening, besting Top Gun's mark from two weeks ago, and after international grosses are added, the dinos have taken in $389 million to start. CinemaScore had audiences giving it an A- score, in complete disagreement with critics, who have not been kind. We will see if Jurassic World can have the kind of legs Top Gun is demonstrating in the coming weeks.

Jurassic World & Top Gun Scoring Big Money

Top Gun: Maverick held its own against Jurassic World though, adding another $50 million to continue its impressive and mind-blowing run. It now stands at $393 million, only $4 million behind Doctor Strange as the most successful film of the year domestically. Worldwide it also stands at over $700 million, as it figures to keep playing well all summer. Doctor Strange hung on for third this week, adding $4.9 million. Fourth went to Bob's Burgers with $2.33 million, and fifth was The Bad Guys with $2.25 million, as it inches closer to that $100 million mark.

The Weekend Box Office Top Five For June 10th:

Jurassic World: Dominion- $143.3 million Top Gun: Maverick- $50 million Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness- $4.9 million Bob's Burgers- $2.33 million The Bad Guys- $2.25 million

Next week, we get to the most crowded part of the summer, as Jurassic World and Top Gun welcome Lightyear to the box office charts. All three should score good money, but I am not sure Lightyear scores the top spot. I will say it does, but I don't feel good about it. I will go high and say $90 million, with Jurassic World dropping to around $70 million. Top Gun, around $34 million. One thing is for sure, and we mean it this time: theaters are back.