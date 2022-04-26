Justin Lin is No Longer Directing Fast X

This is probably one of the bigger production shake-ups to happen in a while. It looked like there wasn't anything that could get in the way of the Fast and Furious movies riding the high all the way to box office infamy. Production just started and it looked like everything was going to go well, but we got some major news today. According to Deadline, Justin Lin has left the production of FAST X as a director but will remain on as a producer. The split is being billed as amicable which is interesting.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."

There has been a ton of Universal news today between this and the Wicked news and everything else. At the moment, it looks like they are going to continue production on Fast X with the second unit team, but the search is on for a new director. There currently isn't any word about whether or not we will see any sort of release date delay. Tomorrow, Universal is taking the stage at CinemaCon and what was once a very standard presentation is going to have a lot more questions following all of this news. We are sure that Universal will try and find a replacement as soon as possible and maybe that is something they will tell us tomorrow.