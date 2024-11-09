Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, doctor strange in the multiverse of madness, elizabeth olsen, scarlet witch, wanda maximoff, WandaVision

Kevin Feige Remains Coy About How And When Scarlet Witch Will Return

Kevin Feige has remained coy about "when and how" Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Article Summary Scarlet Witch's MCU return remains a mystery, but fans are eager for answers.

Kevin Feige hints at Wanda's exciting return, leaving fans speculating when and how.

Agatha All Along series fuels speculation about Scarlet Witch's MCU fate.

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch remains a fan favorite part of the MCU.

Ever since she was first introduced in a post-credits scene at the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch as played by Elizabeth Olsen, has been rising in popularity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unlike some of the other heroes in the MCU, she is one where we get to see her power evolve over time on screen in ways that other characters often don't get to do. We see her go from a young woman barely in control of her power to one of the most powerful characters in the MCU by the time Dark Doctor and the Multiverse of Madness happened. (Warning: Spoilers for Agatha All Along ahead)

However, anyone with knowledge about comics knows that Wanda isn't exactly known for being mentally stable. However, it was still a real shame to see all of her character development get sidelined for another "woman in grief is driven mad by power" story where she inevitably has to sacrifice herself to save the world. We thought, perhaps, Wanda would make some sort of appearance in Agatha All Along when the worst kept secret was revealed to be true, and Joe Locke's character Teen ended up being a version of Billy Maximoff. That didn't end up happening, though, and there hasn't been any sighting of Wanda since her sacrifice at the end of Multiverse of Madness. People don't stay dead in comics, though; people have been wondering when and if the Scarlet Witch would return to the MCU. Kevin Feige dodged the question while at D23 Brasil (via omelete translated from Portuguese), but two words will make fans happy.

"We had Agatha All Along on Disney+ just now, and that series was great for us. Since then, there have been a lot of questions about Wanda in fans' minds… So all I can say is that we're excited to find out when and how Scarlet Witch can come back," he said.

The keywords there are "when and how." We know that Tommy is also out there, and Billy is out with his sassy lesbian ghost godmother, Agatha, who is helping him find her. There is a Vision series in the works, but it's unclear if she will appear there too. The thing is, the versions of Billy, Tommy, and Wanda that are running around the MCU right now are not the ones that Wanda was trying to get back. Billy says in Agatha All Along that Wanda isn't his mom, Tommy ended up in another kid's dying body the same way Billy did, and the White Vision said, "I am Vision" before leaving, but that doesn't make him the same Vision Wanda built a life within WandaVision or even before that. So if and when the Scarlet Witch returns, she will be returning to very different versions of her family, but we'll also likely be seeing a very different version of her. Olsen and her portrayal of Wanda remains fantastic, and WandaVision is one of the best Marvel TV shows, full stop. It would be a shame to see her story end as another woman who must sacrifice herself for the greater good.

Agatha All Along: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also head writer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro.

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along premiered September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

