KJ Apa and Isabel May Have Been Cast As The Leads in Wonder Twins

"f you were a fan of The All-New Super Friends Hour show, then you likely know who the Wonder Twins are. A brother-sister team of alien superheroes that transformation powers named Zan and Jayna. The running gag was that Jayla often turned into something useful, an animal usually, while Zan turned into something that was usually water. It's exactly the type of humor that would get a zillion memes and TikTok made about it now, and there are plenty of those floating around. While created for the show, they were first introduced in Super Friends #7 published in July 1977, and they made their first appearance on TV during the Joy Ride episode, which aired in September of 1977. They were credited as being created by Norman Maurer, William Hanna, and Joseph Barbera. Since then, they have migrated to the greater DC Comics universe, where they have been making appearances ever since. In February, HBO Max and DC announced that they were making a live-action movie with Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill fame are set to produce and not much else. We speculated that if we saw movement on the casting front for Wonder Twins, then maybe this project wouldn't fall through the cracks of development hell, and it seems that DC is reading our articles because they did just that. Today, Deadline announced that KJ Apa of Riverdale fame and Isabel May from 1883 have been cast as Zan and Jayna, respectively.

We also know for sure that Adam Sztykiel is making his directorial debut, and he also co-wrote the script for Wonder Twins as well with production set to start this summer. Of all the projects to light a fire under DC's asses, this is not the one we were expecting, but we're not opposed to it. This is being billed as a comedy, and if there was ever a superpower set that could appeal to the humor of millennials and generation Z, which tends to be a bit chaotic and weird if we're being kind, this is it. We'll have to see how this one ends up coming together in the end, but with a summer 2022 production start, we should probably expect to see this one drop sometime in spring or summer 2023, depending on how fast they are with post-production.